SIDNEY — Now if you have ever had a conversation with a farmer, you know that there is nothing better than a good summer rain. Dad left this world during one such rain on Aug. 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. I believe he heard me say "Pop the corn and beans are going to love this."

Dad was born on July 19, 1930, in Green Township, the son of Lloyd Herschel Knoop and Mary Staley Knoop. Anyone who knew him knew he loved his farm, a farm he lived at for 89 of his 90 blessed years. He was a true example of why God made a farmer.

Dad married his true love, Julia Ann Vordemark-Stevenson, on June 27, 1959. Together they raised four children, Roger (Ann) Stevenson, of Sidney, Lori (J.D.) Knupp, of Sidney, Kathy (Mark) Bercot, of Piqua, and Amy (Tony) Stemen, of Sidney. If I had to choose just one thing that Dad taught us it was how to work hard.

Dad (Herschel) had nine grandchildren, Mandy (Mark) Hudson, of Newnan, Georgia, Ryan (Michelle) Stevenson, of Cape Coral, Florida, Zack Knupp, of Piqua, Bradley Bercot (Kara Gress-Hancock), of Piqua, Bryan (Brittany) Bercot, of Huber Heights, Brandon (Cara) Bercot, of Piqua, Abby Stemen (Garrett Smith), of Piqua, Mack Knupp (Kaitlin Gillman), of Sidney, and Annie Stemen, of Sidney. He also had six great-grandchildren, Jordan and Kyla Hudson, Gavin and Gabe Stevenson, Garrett Bercot and Emma Bercot. A proud grandfather he was, he loved most of all having everyone at home around a big table for a meal, or Sunday night pizza parties.

Dad loved farming, I mean he LOVED farming. He was a jack of all trades, an electrician, a repairman, a mechanic, a welder, a veterinarian, a doctor, a gardener, a plumber, a cook, a cleaner, a laundry attendant, a planter and a sower. I don't think there was a ditch or tile in Shelby County that he didn't know which way it ran or where it dumped out. He used that knowledge proudly serving on the board of supervisors for the Shelby County Soil and Water District. Now don't get me wrong, mom was right by his side but dad knew how to do household work and pitched in as well vice versa. I do recall one of the last times mom was on a tractor she happened to run over dad with the wagon while baling. He never let her forget it. They were a team.

Dad was a lifetime member of the Greenview United Church of Christ. He was a 50 year Mason at the Stokes Lodge 305 in Port Jefferson, and a member of the American Legion. He graduated from Green Township School in 1948. He was a member of the Shelby County Farm Bureau. Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling and if you knew our Dad he didn't know a stranger. He met many new friends and didn't think there was a better way to travel than on a bus tour of a farm near or far.

Dad was a caregiver, always ready for a card game with his in-laws and friends. He was always up for a new jigsaw puzzle that we would finish, glue and display in the basement. Those that knew my Dad knew that he suffered from essential tremors. It affected his hands and voice but what would have kept most guys down, not my dad. Still this week he was sickle bar mowing, bush hog mowing, watching the soybeans load and mowing lawns. He was very proud of what he called the "creek bottom." A beautiful patch on the home farm along Leatherwood Creek. We picked up many sticks, stones, tree branches and weeds this spring. He at the age of 90 would say "kid I just can't do this anymore," but who was right in the middle of all the work - DAD. You just couldn't keep a good man down. One of the highlights for him was hosting the forestry field day event sponsored by the Soil and Water Conservation District.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Evalyn Heins, great-grandson Trevor Hudson, and special friends, Wayne and Ruth Ann Gerber.

Also left to cherish dad's memory are brother-in-law, John (Marcia) Vordemark and Janie (Raymond) Hicks.

Dad served in the United States Army from 1954 until honorably discharged in 1956. He was stationed at Fort Knox and in Austria.

In the midst of this COVID crisis dad just didn't understand all the new rules. Oh he knew it was real but could be heard many times saying this is just a bunch of Malarkey. I was with dad from the moment he had his stroke on Thursday night and our family would like to thank the speedy transport of the Perry Port Salem Squad, the excellent care he received at Wilson Memorial ER and Miami Valley Hospital.

In the midst of all the malarkey his kids and our mom were able to visit one last time and for that we are forever grateful.

So why did God make a Farmer?

God looked down on his newly-created world and thought; I need someone I can trust to take care of the land and fields. I need someone strong enough to till the soil, plant the seeds, and tend the crops. I need someone devoted enough to work 18 hour days. I need someone who will rise at dawn to milk the cows, mend the fences, and do the chores. Someone who works the fields all day, fixes the equipment 'til dark and then stays up half of the night delivering a newborn calf.

I need someone who is strong-hearted with family values of sharing, caring and discipline. Someone who has patience yet also perseverance to go the extra mile. I need someone who is kind enough to extend a helping hand to a neighbor. Someone who is thankful for the rain and also for the sun, who has faith that the harvest is worth the effort. I need someone who sighs at market prices then shakes his head and then laughs because it won't change who he is.

Someone who graces you with smiling eyes and feels so proud when his children (and grand children) say they want to spend their life doing what dad does. So God made a farmer. Author Unknown.

So why did God make Herschel? To be a keeper of his land. He made him to lead by example, don't take anything for granted and to LOVE your family. Not much made him happier than a good ole KNOOP reunion. So God made Herschel.

Again come see us at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main St., Sidney Ohio. Funeral services will take place Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow with full military honors presented by the United States Army at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:45 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Please follow COVID guidelines and our family understands if you are uncomfortable attending.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Greenview United Church of Christ, in care of Gary Hollenbacher at 2530 Apache Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 or to Perry Port Salem Rescue at P.O. Box 102, Port Jefferson, OH 45360.

Condolences may be expressed to Herschel's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.