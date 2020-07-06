1/2
Hillard G. "Glenn" Page
1947 - 2020
SIDNEY – Hillard "Glenn" G. Page, 73, of Sidney, passed away at 3:07 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 15, 1947, in Russellville, Alabama, the son of the late Willie Joe and Agnes (Cox) Page. On Aug. 8, 1965, Glenn married Kathy I. New, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2007.

He is survived by children, Robin (Gene) Maxwell, Angie (Steve) Lewis, Christopher (Aimee) Page, and Wade (Lucy) Page, all of Sidney; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Steve (Linn) H. Page, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was preceded in death by grandson Jacob Lewis.

Glenn enjoyed spending time playing the guitar, watching John Wayne movies, and occasionally going fishing. After retiring from Gartland-Hoswell-Grey Iron Foundry, he began his new, and favorite, career as the official family babysitter, where he spent a lot of time herding his grandkids. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Hillard's son Christopher Page officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Hillard's honor.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Page family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
