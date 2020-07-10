MCCARTYVILLE – Homer Henry Riethman, 84, of McCartyville, passed away on July 6, 2020, at 6:06 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Homer was born on Sept. 18, 1935, the son of August and Elizabeth (Tuente) Riethman, of Anna. Both parents preceded him in death. He was married to Elizabeth Baker, who preceded him in death as well.

Homer was a lifelong family farmer, and he truly enjoyed his life. He really liked going to tractor pulls. He loved classic country music, so much so that he timed the kids' first ever trip to Kings Island because Loretta Lynn was playing there. He liked antique farm equipment and was extremely knowledgeable about it. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville.

He's survived by his daughters, Sandy Osborne, of Shelby County, and Christine Riethman, of Shelby County, and a son, Tim Riethman, of Shelby County. Homer had two grandchildren, Stephanie Osborne and John Riethman. One grandchild, Michelle Riethman, preceded him in death. His siblings and in-laws, Helen Wesbecher, Mary Ann (Ralph) Wenning (D), Bernadetta (Linus) Schulze (D), Aloys Riethman, Norbert Riethman and Linus Riethman, and a sister-in-law, Adeline Riethman, all are deceased. Surviving in-laws are Mary Riethman and Julietta Riethman.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be planned for a future date; as of this publication, there are currently no services planned.

The family would like memorial contributions in Homer's memory to be made to Sacred Heart Church in McCartyville.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Riethman Family.

