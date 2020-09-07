SIDNEY — Alfreda (Barnes) Houston Brown, 80, of Sidney, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1939 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, to the union of Ellis and Minnie B. (Jordan) Barnes.

Alfreda leaves behind to cherish her precious memory one daughter, Betty Ann (Tommy) Henderson, of Sidney; six sons, Thomas Houston, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ellis Houston, of Sidney, Victor Houston, of Lima, Anthoney Houston, of Lima, Gregory (Leslie) Houston, of Lima, and Craig Steven Houston, of Columbus; two sisters, Cheriba Barnes, of Lima, and Dorothy Barnes, of Richmond, California; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Thomas Houston, on Jan. 22, 1995, and Henry Brown; one sister, Dorothy Barnes; one son, Kenneth Houston; and one grandson, Torey Henderson.

Alfreda was a member of God's Church Ministries in Sidney. She loved the Lord and accepted Christ at a young age at Friendship Baptist Church. Alfreda could be heard repeating her favorite prayer aloud all the time. (Lord have mercy.) She worked as a nurse's assistant in Lima, where she lived. She also cooked in her own business, Freda Burgers. She was a pro.

Funeral Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney with Pastor Tommy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.