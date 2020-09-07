1/1
Houston Brown (Barnes) Alfreda
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Houston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Alfreda (Barnes) Houston Brown, 80, of Sidney, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1939 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, to the union of Ellis and Minnie B. (Jordan) Barnes.

Alfreda leaves behind to cherish her precious memory one daughter, Betty Ann (Tommy) Henderson, of Sidney; six sons, Thomas Houston, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ellis Houston, of Sidney, Victor Houston, of Lima, Anthoney Houston, of Lima, Gregory (Leslie) Houston, of Lima, and Craig Steven Houston, of Columbus; two sisters, Cheriba Barnes, of Lima, and Dorothy Barnes, of Richmond, California; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Thomas Houston, on Jan. 22, 1995, and Henry Brown; one sister, Dorothy Barnes; one son, Kenneth Houston; and one grandson, Torey Henderson.

Alfreda was a member of God's Church Ministries in Sidney. She loved the Lord and accepted Christ at a young age at Friendship Baptist Church. Alfreda could be heard repeating her favorite prayer aloud all the time. (Lord have mercy.) She worked as a nurse's assistant in Lima, where she lived. She also cooked in her own business, Freda Burgers. She was a pro.

Funeral Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney with Pastor Tommy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved