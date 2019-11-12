VERSAILLES — Howard Edward Kremer, age 85, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Versailles Healthcare Center.

Born in Yorkshire, Ohio, on Nov. 23, 1933, he was one of six children to the late Neal and Nettie (Klosterman) Kremer.

Howard was the owner of L & A Products for 43 years and a proud United States Army Veteran having served from 1955-1957. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, as well as a member of the Versailles Jaycee's and Fraternal Order of Eagles 2347. Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing, showing horses, barbecuing, and was great at telling a good joke. He loved his family and grandchildren, and dancing with his wife Laverta. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Don Kremer, sisters, Gladys Troup, Marie Hausfeld and husband Linie, brothers-in-laws, Ron Meyer and Bob Suttman.

Survived by his wife of 64 years, Laverta (Buehler) Kremer, whom he married on Nov. 25, 1954: daughters, Rene and Russell Gottemoeller and Carla and Luke Selhorst; grandchildren, Kiera and Brad Sullivan, Danyel and Justin Spillers, Britney and Alex Wolf, and Bradley Gottemoeller; great-grandchildren, Andrew Sullivan, Caroline Sullivan, Elizabeth Spillers and Annabelle Spillers; and sisters, Alice Suttman and Janice Meyer; sister-in-law, Pat Kremer; as well as many special friends he had a lot of fun with.

Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Military Honors will be performed at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev.Jim Simons presiding. Burial to follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio.

