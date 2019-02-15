SIDNEY — Howard Edwin Myers, 59, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 1:45 p.m., in the Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born, Feb. 28, 1959, in Dayton, the son of the late Henry S. and Charlotte (Wilhelm) Myers. On Nov. 18, 1977, he married Christy (Baker), who preceded him in death, on Feb. 16, 2011.

Howard is survived by five siblings, Leroy Myers, Gary Myers, both of Portsmouth, Karen Treece, Ralph Myers, both of Dayton, and Charlene (Denver) Cornett, of Tipp City. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Jeff and Kenneth Myers; and two sisters, Phyllis and Brenda Myers.

Howard will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., in the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave, with the Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

None