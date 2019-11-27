SIDNEY — Hume G. Merritt Sr., age 96, of Sidney, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 3:48 p.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

Mr. Merritt was the ninth child born to the union of Rivers Merritt Sr. and Rhoda Brown Merritt of Riversbergh, Tennessee. Hume was born Aug. 20, 1923, in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the young age of 19, he met and entered into holy matrimony with the love of his life, Jessie B. Bigbee, of Springfield, Tennessee. To this union five children were born: one son and four daughters.

In 1942, Hume enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably until his discharge in 1946. He was extremely proud of his service to his country, and grateful that his service provided him with the opportunity to earn credentials as a master bricklayer.

Together Hume and Jessie created a loving and happy home for their children in Nashville, Tennessee, until the family relocated to Sidney, Ohio, in 1967. In Sidney the family became faithful servants of the Lord at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Hume was an avid reader and spent much time learning and sharing knowledge with and from others. His life was filled with love, laughter, and wisdom. He had a positive impact on all who knew and loved him. It can truly be said he was a lifelong learner and a gentleman. Today, he rests peacefully in the arms of God knowing the seeds he planted continue to fulfill His purpose.

Hume is preceded in death by parents, eight siblings, his loving wife of 76 years, Jessie B. Merritt, and son-in-law, David H. Robinson.

He leaves to mourn his passing and to celebrate, son; Hume G. (Helen) Merritt Jr., of Southfield, Michigan; daughters, LaVaga Robinson, of Nashville, Tennessee, Rochelle (Robert II) Williams, Yolanda Gayle (Michael Sr.) Williams and Angela Theophilus, all of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends, and especially devoted friends, the Rev. and Sister James Bolling, of Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. James Bolling officiating. Military Honors presented by American Legion Post 217 will conclude the services. Following cremation, committal of Hume's remains will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Merritt family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.