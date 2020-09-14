Ina Branscum

SIDNEY — Ina L. Branscum, 84, of Sidney, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1935, in Jenkins, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth (Sexton) Williamson. On July 14, 1956, she married Naaman Branscum, who survives her.

She is also survived by children, Boyce (Lorie) Branscum, of Botkins, Alan Branscum, of Sidney, and Sharon (William) Anderson, of Sidney; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Junior) Carter, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, Rosa (John) Withrow, of Sidney, Linda Paschal, of Sidney, and Clinton (Diane) Williamson, of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, McKinley Sutton, and two brothers, Drew and Don Williamson.

Mrs. Branscum spent many years as a grocery clerk and book keeper for the A&P Company. She was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sidney. Ina was an avid bowler and loved getting to do that activity with her husband. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Ina loved her grandchildren and was always up to challenge them to a game of Skip-Bo. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and for being with them during this time.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020m at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Vincent Water officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd Suite 320, Kettering, OH 45429, in Ina's honor.

