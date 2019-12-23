SIDNEY — Ina Marie (Wagner) (Metz) Hall, 91, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Ohio Living - Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney.

She was the daughter of Richard E. and Mary (Klipstein) Wagner and they are deceased. She was married to Eugene E. Metz and Donald E. Hall and they are deceased.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Michael) Masteller, Richard (Deborah) Metz, Barbara (John) Craun, Robert (Chris) Metz, Judy (Paul) Schonberger and Joseph (Melissa) Metz and 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

One grandchild preceded her in death.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren as well as her friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 9 to 10:15 a.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.