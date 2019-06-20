DEGRAFF – Inez R. Legge, age 95, of DeGraff, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Green Hills Care Center.

She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Jan. 12, 1924, to the late John Dodds and Bessie Elizabeth (Grow) Legge, and her late stepfather, Ardel Legge.

On Sept. 4, 1943, she married Lloyd C. Legge, and he preceded her in death, Nov. 15, 1996. Inez was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lynn Legge; three grandsons; and a sister, Alma Goings.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Siegel, of Sidney, Sandy McGee, of Bellefontaine, Linda (Larry) Inskeep, of West Liberty, Richard (Cathy) Legge, of North Lewisburg, Steven Legge, of Quincy, and Barbara Markin, of West Liberty; grandchildren, Lisa (John) Beigel, Jill (David) Richards, Tami (Greg) Blair, Sheila (Bill) Ferguson, Melissa Smith, DeAnna Jolliff, Dawn Boysel, Tina Inez (Shane) Lotts, Michael (Dora) Inskeep, Libby Hollar, Chris (Natalie) Legge, Emily (Brock) Dixon, Molly (Larry) McCoy, Shane Dixon, Shannon (Jenny) Legge, Heather (Tim) Feasel, Stacy Legge, Shane (Kirstyn) Legge, and Mindy Phillips; 44 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and best friend, Marjorie Hittepole.

Inez worked as a cook for LK & Gray Stone Restaurants. She was a hard worker all her life. Inez loved having a large, loving family surrounding her through all her years. She enjoyed playing board games, cards, and doing puzzle books. Inez enjoyed singing silly songs and making people laugh. She loved to bake pies, cook, and especially eating candy.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio.

Rev. Brent Driver will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Saturday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, 6673 Urbana Woodstock Road, Cable, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.