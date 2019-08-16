LIMA — Irene Mary Art, 90, of Lima, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1929, to the late William and Matilda (Wendell) Homan of St. Anthony, Ohio. On Sept. 5, 1959, Irene married the late John B. Art, of Burkettsville, Ohio.

John and Irene had six children, Aaron (Lina) Art, of Cridersville, Valery (Jeff) Conrad, Brian (Michele) Art, Charles (Laura) Art, all of Lima, and Chris (Kelli) Art, of Russia, Ohio, and daughters-in-law, Cathy Art, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Laurie Art, of St. Petersburg, Florida. Irene had 14 grandchildren, Jeff Art, Nick (Janice) Art, Christina Art, Matthew (Sara) Art, Emily Art, Erin Art, Jessica Hawkins, Amanda (Levi) Sharp, Elizabeth Art, Lauren (Zach) Norton, Mitchell Art, Andrew Art, Rebecca (Trent) Dreer and Peter Art. Irene also had 10 great-grandchildren.

Surviving her are two siblings, Cyril Homan, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, and Linda Hoying, of Coldwater, Ohio. Irene had many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Nolan, and husband, John B. Art, and sons, Donald P. Nolan and Thomas M. Art, of Lima.

Irene was full of life, from the role of housewife to toting her children from paper route deliveries to mowing lawns or shoveling snow in the community. She loved her family and they were the world to her. She would cook huge meals and invite many in for Sunday feasts after church where desserts were always served first. Gardening was second nature to her and extended her green thumb to many who would listen.

She was a faith driven women who was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Irene was a member of the Alter Rosary Society, RCIA, CCD teacher, and Lay Communion Distributor. At St. Charles Church she helped cook and coordinate volunteers for funeral dinners. She also volunteered in the school cafeteria while her children attended. She later assisted at St. Rose School in the cafeteria getting to see her grandchildren every day. All who knew her were blessed with a lifetime of memories.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm St. Lima, OH 45805.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.