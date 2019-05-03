WAPAKONETA — Irene M. Cecil, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 3:03 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Rhine, Ohio, the daughter of Ollie and Freda (Steinke) Schaub, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 4, 1965, she married Arnold G. Cecil, and he survives.

Other survivors include five children, Timothy (Ruth) Coil, Fryburg, Ohio, Dennis Coil, Wapakoneta, Pamela Coil (David) Bullock, Willminton, Ohio, Mark (Tenna) Cecil, Botkins, and Ardenia (Richard) Tracy, Kentucky; two stepdaughters, Teresa (Larry) Beuhler, Virginia, and Vivian (Larry) Fox, Dayton; 17 grandchildren, Luke Coil, Gabe Coil, Amy Coil, Jamie Wood, Mason Coil, Brody Coil, Nick Ledley, Angie Ledley, Aimee Owsley, Levi Cecil, Channing Cecil, Tim Frits, Chris Frits, Tyler Nowicki, Jake Nowicki, Sara Beylor and Heather Elvert; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Melvin Schaub, Botkins.

She was preceded in death by brother, Harold Schaub.

Mrs. Cecil was a dietitian and retired from the Wapakoneta Manor, having previously worked for Superior Metal and Goodyear. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed collection antiques.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice.

