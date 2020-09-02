SIDNEY — Irma P. Couchot, age 90 of Sidney, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2:45 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Nellie (Thomas) Stumpff. On March 29, 1948, Irma married Paul Couchot, who preceded her in death Aug. 12, 2020.

Irma is survived by four children, Steve (Maria Ines) Couchot, of Sidney, Mike (Marylee) Couchot, of Jackson Center, Gary (Marisa) Couchot, of Sidney, and Nancy (Gary) Myers, of Troy; two brothers, Donald (Beverly) Stumpff, of Piqua, and Jerry (Judy) Stumpff, of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford, Clive and Edwards Stumpff, and four sisters, Betty Allen, Virginia Shaw, Doris Kies and Shirley Stumpff.

Irma met her husband Paul when she was 17, they married shortly after, and this year they celebrated 72 years of marriage. During those 72 years Irma was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a resourceful person who having lived through the Great Depression and lacking much, learned to appreciate every bit of what life offered her in her later years. Going to garage sales and finding amazing things at great prices always made her feel extremely proud. She learned to find pieces of furniture which then she would refinish into beautiful pieces, most of them now proudly owned by her children. For many years Irma collected glass baskets having an affinity for Fenton baskets. She also took great pride in the 25 years of genealogy research for the Couchot and Stumpff families.

Irma was a big sports fan, and would never miss watching the Cincinnati Reds, Tiger Woods, or Cincinnati Bengals. However, when any of her grandchildren played sports she was very impartial; to her no one could ever be better than any of them.

Irma was loved by all and she was an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves a great void in their lives and she will be missed very much.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Richmond officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 in Irma's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Couchot family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com