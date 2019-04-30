SIDNEY — Irma E. Francis, 97, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, Ohio passed away at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7:26 a.m. of natural causes.

She was born Nov. 24, 1921, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth (Halpin) Gaier and they are deceased. She was married to Adrian Francis on June 2, 1945, and he passed away on June 7, 1977.

Surviving are five children, Jim (Diana) Francis, of Sidney, Ohio, Tom (Mary Ellen) Francis, of Roundhead, Virginia, Margaret (Dave) Baumer, of Anna, Ohio, Ed (Carolee) Francis, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mike (Deborah) Francis, of Fort Loramie, Ohio; one brother, Jim Gaier, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 17 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.

One daughter, Susan Francis, and four sisters, Edna Gottemoeller, Louise Berry, Ruth Heckler and Marie Bauman are deceased.

Mrs. Francis had worked at Copeland Corporation in Sidney, Ohio, as a secretary and at Amos Press, Coin World as a proof reader and retired from Amos Press. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society at the church and a senior volunteer at Holy Angels School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Amberger. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorothy Love, Holy Angels Catholic Church or to the .

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the Francis family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.