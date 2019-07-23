COLDWATER — Irma E. Grilliot-Fleck, age 87, of Coldwater, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

She was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Frenchtown to the late Frank and Rosalina (Bergman) Kramer. She married Cletus J. Grilliot on June 28, 1950, and he died July 14, 1979. She then married John Fleck on May 14, 1982, and he died March 1, 2002.

She is survived by children, Diane and Paul Penny, of Sidney, Bonnie and Steve York, of Russia, Barb and Ray Riethman, of McCartyville, Gretta and Gary Phlipot, of Versailles, Jan and Tom Finfrock, of Brookville, Tom and Joyce Grilliot, of Covington, Ken and Tammy Grilliot, of Troy, Dave and Kathy Grilliot, of Newport, Randy and Mary Ann Grilliot, of Versailles, Nick and Kim Grilliot, of Piqua, Cathy Grilliot, of Lima, and Angie and Tony Dues, of Carmel, Indiana; 43 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Alvira Marchal, of Versailles, Esther Marchal, of Minster, Victor and Verene Kramer, of Osgood, Virginia and Ernest Poeppelman, of Yorkshire, LeRoy and Doris Kramer, of Newport, Richard and Doris Kramer, of Fort Loramie, Margaret Grilliot, of Kettering, Kenneth and Lois Grilliot, of Centerville, Marilyn Braun, of Celina, James and Connie Fleck, of Celina, Merilda Fleck, of Celina, and Rose Mary Fleck, of Celina.

She is preceded in death by a great-grandchild; siblings and in-laws, Leona Kramer, Urban and Mary E. Kramer, Alvin Kramer, Alfred and Mary A. Kramer, Paul Marchal, Norman Marchal, Bertha and Elmer Pour, Orville Grilliot, Leonard and Emma Grilliot, Omer Grilliot, Loretta and Paul Zahn, Ralph and Jean Grilliot, Rita and Paul Westerbeck, Audrey Grilliot, Robert Fleck, Paul Fleck, Catherine and Ralph Wenning, John Braun and Richard and Lucille Fleck.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater, the Widows Club, and Why Catholic. Irma graduated from Versailles High School in 1949.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Holy Trinity Church, Coldwater. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Newport.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Mercer County or the .

