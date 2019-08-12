SAVANNAH, Ga. — Irvin Gerald "Bud" McFarlin, 74, passed away on July 25, 2019, at home in Savannah, Georgia after a courageous battle with cancer.

He leaves his loving wife of 53 years, Rita (Ward) McFarlin, Savannah, Georgia; daughters, Becca Rush, Savannah, Georgia, Heather Dulebohn (Partner-Eddie Andrews), West Liberty, Ohio, Marcie McFarlin (Spouse-Chris Bezile), Phoenix, Arizona, Melanie McFarlin (Spouse-Charlie Hirt), Savannah, Georgia; and son, Irvin McFarlin (Spouse-Jessie Smith), Celina, Ohio. He is survived by his sister, LaDonna Smith, Pasco, Ohio. He will be missed by his grandchildren, KC Wilson (Adam), Logan Dulebohn (Dustin), Clay McFarlin, Irvin McFarlin, Eleanor Bezile, Hunter Mcfarlin. "Papa" will also be missed by great-granddaughters, Ryder, Ember and Katelynn.

"Uncle Bud" will always remain in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews who were very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Marie (Pryke) McFarlin, along with three brothers and three sisters.

Bud served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968 completing a tour in Vietnam and was part of the Air Force K-9 police, serving with his K-9 "Wolf." Bud shared his love for animals with Rita for many years. He retired from Amos Press in Sidney, Ohio after 29 1/2 years, while working part-time with the DeGraff Police Department. In the early 1990s he began his career with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. He retired in 2003 and then again in 2013 moving to Savannah, Georgia.

Bud was not one to sit on his laurels in retirement. Through his many volunteering events, he once again returned to full-time employment with the city of Savannah Police Department Special Victims Unit.

He enjoyed a life of activity and music. Next to his passion for law enforcement was music and playing with various country rock bands. Bud continued to add to his collection of musical instruments and could play many, he was mostly self-taught and amazingly, most often played by ear. His shenanigans and skits are fondly remembered by all. A prankster spirit combined with his dry sense of humor caused many victims of his mischievous antics.

Community spirit and involvement were a part of him, serving as Ohio's first male Girl Scout troop leader, coaching various youth baseball teams in DeGraff, Quincy and Montezuma, and also coaching in the Sidney Electric Girls' fast pitch softball league. He was involved with several organizations and events over the years including DARE, Explorers, Rock & Roll Marathon, Savannah St. Patrick's Day River Street Celebration and more. He loved going to thrift stores and flea markets; never ceasing to amaze those he loved how he could go and spend so much time and rarely buy anything.

A military memorial service handled by Celina VFW Post will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Quincy, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held immediately following at the Quincy Community Center.