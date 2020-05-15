Isaac B. "Bo" Bollinger
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isaac's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY – Isaac B. "Bo" Bollinger, age 79, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. He was born July 16, 1940, in St. Marys, Ohio, to the late Albert Bollinger and Helen (Bowman) Bollinger. He married Nancy (Block) Bollinger on Oct. 17, 1984, and she preceded him in death June 21, 2016. He was also preceded in death by two sons, one daughter and four brothers. Bo is survived by a daughter, Amy (Chad) Fisher, of Wapakoneta; grandson, Kyle Ellis and wife Jess; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Paul Cooper; and sisters, Sherry (Roger) Woods, of Sidney, and Susie (Fred) Schwable, of Lockington. Bo proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was retired after many faithful years from Consolidated Trucking of Sidney and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. He also owned B & B Auto Wrecking for many years. He was a 1958 graduate of Fairlawn High School and a member of the Elks and American Legion in Sidney. He enjoyed collecting scrap, kept the best and enjoyed fixing things in his garage. He was known for passing out "Red Hot Fireballs." Bo loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, with Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Bo's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved