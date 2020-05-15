SIDNEY – Isaac B. "Bo" Bollinger, age 79, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. He was born July 16, 1940, in St. Marys, Ohio, to the late Albert Bollinger and Helen (Bowman) Bollinger. He married Nancy (Block) Bollinger on Oct. 17, 1984, and she preceded him in death June 21, 2016. He was also preceded in death by two sons, one daughter and four brothers. Bo is survived by a daughter, Amy (Chad) Fisher, of Wapakoneta; grandson, Kyle Ellis and wife Jess; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Paul Cooper; and sisters, Sherry (Roger) Woods, of Sidney, and Susie (Fred) Schwable, of Lockington. Bo proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was retired after many faithful years from Consolidated Trucking of Sidney and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. He also owned B & B Auto Wrecking for many years. He was a 1958 graduate of Fairlawn High School and a member of the Elks and American Legion in Sidney. He enjoyed collecting scrap, kept the best and enjoyed fixing things in his garage. He was known for passing out "Red Hot Fireballs." Bo loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, with Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Bo's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.