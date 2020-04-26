JACKSON CENTER — Ivan E. Zorn, age 84, of Jackson Center, passed away at 2:27 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton.

He was born in Shelby County, Ohio on Oct. 1, 1935, to the late Ernest A.R. and Mildred L. (Ludwig) Zorn. A brother, Edwin Zorn, also preceded Ivan in death.

On Aug. 6, 1955, he married Phyllis (Elsass) Zorn and she survives.

He is also survived by his sons, Stephen (Becky) Zorn, of Lakeview, Mark Zorn, of Illinois, Robert (Shelly) Zorn, of Jackson Center, and David (Tara) Zorn, of Waynesfield; grandchildren, Evan (Jess) Zorn, Ethan Zorn, Shannon (Dan) Roberts, Meghan (Garrett) Serr, Taryn, Kasen, and Tate Zorn; great-grandchildren, Joey, Bryson, and Braxton Roberts, and Preston, Brendan, and Spencer Serr; and several nieces and nephews.

Ivan was a graduate of Jackson Center High School, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center. He was a retired township trustee and long-time member of the Farm Bureau. Ivan enjoyed farming and attending all his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's sporting events. He was a huge Jackson Center Tigers fan and could always been seen at their sporting events. Ivan also enjoyed riding his Kubota around Shelby County. All who loved and knew Ivan will miss him.

Ivan's family will hold a private funeral service on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, Jackson Center.

To honor Ivan and his devotion to the county and farming community, the family asks all who wishes, to line their farming equipment along state Route 65 at 1:30 p.m. for Ivan's procession to pass by on the way to his final resting place, Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Ivan's family will have a memorial drive-thru from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed, 20910 Wise Road, Jackson Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center, OH 45334 or Jackson Center Athletic Booster Club, PO Box 849, Jackson Center, OH 45334

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.