BOTKINS — Jack W. Gehrlich, 84, of Botkins passed away at 7:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on May 14, 1934, in Botkins, to William M. and Freida (Linard) Gehrlich, who have preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Scheblo, of Fairborn; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Randy (Claire) Counts, of Botkins.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty (Art) Brockert, Frances (Tom) Nester and Marlene (Ordell) Lambert; and a brother-in-law, Bob Scheblo.

Jack was a 1952 graduate of Botkins High School. He served in the United States Army from March 11, 1957 until March 10, 1959, where he was stationed in Fort Knox as a military policeman. Following his honorable discharge, he began a 40 year career with Harry's Paint Shop, Botkins, which later became Paul Wilt Homes. Jack did the interior finishing of many homes in the area, a trade he learned from his father and uncles. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins. A lifelong resident of Botkins, Jack took an avid interest in the history of his hometown and the surrounding area. He especially enjoyed a hand of cards with friends and horse racing. Even when he couldn't attend a race in person, he was sure to watch it on TV.

The family would like to thank Wilson Hospice for their kind and caring service.

Graveside services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins, with the Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Botkins Historical Society P.O. Box 256 Botkins, OH 45306, Wilson Hospice 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 or a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.

The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, to assist with the arrangements.