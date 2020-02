SIDNEY — Jack Hines, age 89, a resident of Dorothy Love Health Care West, Sidney, formerly of Troy, passed away at Lima Community Hospital on Feb. 16, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH