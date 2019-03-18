LOCKINGTON — Jack L. Powell, age 68, of Lockington, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

He was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Forrest Powell and Verba (Stewart) Powell. He married Jacklin (Newman) Powell on Dec. 4, 1976, and she survives.

Jack is survived by six children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; many foster children; brother, Philip (Linda) Powell, of Ludlow Falls; and sister, Roseanna Gray, of Sidney.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army for two years and worked for LeRoy Manufacturing for over 30 years. He served on Lockington City Council for many years. He enjoyed collecting old cars and was an Ohio State Football fan. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors held by Sidney Legion Post 217 will be held at Graceland Cemetery Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami County Hospice, 3130 N. County Road 25 A, Sidney, Ohio.

