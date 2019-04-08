MINSTER — Jackson Dane Hogenkamp, 16 year-old-son of Scott and Shelly (Sandor) Hogenkamp, of Minster, Ohio, died peacefully Friday afternoon, April 5, 2019, at Dayton Children's Medical Center.

Jackson was born Dec. 27, 2002, in St. Marys, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, brothers, Garrett and Rachel Hogenkamp, Indianapolis, and Carter Hogenkamp and sister, Alayna Hogenkamp, both at home. He is also survived by his grandparents, B. Jay and Lois (Thobe) Hogenkamp, Carthagena; aunts and uncles, David and Linda Sandor, Canton, Kathy Pochubay, Canton, Jeff and Cheri Sandor, Canton, Jim and Cheryl Sandor, Norton, Ohio, Brian and Cheryl Hogenkamp, Coldwater, Chad Hogenkamp, Okeechobee, Florida, Lori Hogenkamp, Cincinnati, Lynn and Dan Kunk, Coldwater; and many cousins and friends.

Jackson was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He loved his experiences at Catholic Youth Summer Camp where he cultivated and grew in his faith. He was a sophomore at Minster High School where he was active in many sports. Jackson's genuine smile and relentless spirit inspired all those who knew him and followed his journey. He will live on in our hearts forever.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday April 8 and 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster.

In lieu of gifts the family requests that you please make donations to Dayton Children's Hospital Child Life Services and Damascus Catholic Youth Summer Camp.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.