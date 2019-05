LAKEVIEW — Jacqueline K. Arnett, age 75, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 8:54 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.