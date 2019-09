SIDNEY — Jacqueline Sue Bevans, 68, of Sidney, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Hospice of Miami County Unit in Upper Valley Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jacqueline's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Ferguson Circle in Tawawa Park. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.