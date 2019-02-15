SIDNEY — Jacqueline Lou (Wyant) Meeker, 88, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 4:45 a.m., at Versailles Rehab and Health Care Center.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Irene (Covault) Cook. On Nov. 12, 1949, Jacqueline married Robert Gerald Meeker, who preceded her in death June 3, 1991.

She is survived by six children, Gary (Carmen) Meeker, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Angela (Ronald) Monroe, of Piqua, Randy (Jackie) Meeker, of Bryan, Kim (Terry) Richhart, of Versailles, Jackie Freistuhler, of Sidney, and Robert (Dawn) Meeker, of Sidney; 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Pepper.

Mrs. Meeker retired after many years as a cashier at the Ohio Liquor State Store in Sidney. Jacqueline also worked as a bartender for over 35 years and at other various jobs. She was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sidney Women of the Moose Chapter 813, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, and Wilson Health Auxiliary Volunteer.

Jacqueline loved going out to eat with her friends, doing puzzle books, and swimming at the local YMCA. She was a member of the Sidney First United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be held, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 217 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney, 45365, or Wilson Health Hospice, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, 45365, in honor of Jacqueline's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Meeker family at the funeral home website, www.cromesfh.com.