FLETCHER — Jacqueline "Jackie" Dawn Rose, age 62, of Fletcher, passed away at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Born on June 4, 1957, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, Jackie was a daughter of Oran and Billie (Truman) Thomas, of Troy, who survive. She married Terrence Joe Rose on Jan. 8, 1977, and he survives.

Together they raised two children, Elizabeth Rose, of Fletcher, and Stephen Rose, who preceded her in death in 2016. Jackie was a loving grandmother to three grandchildren, Damon and Andrew Petty and Raven Moore. She is also survived by three sisters, Cynthia (Roger) Rode, of Galion, Ohio, Deborah (Dennis) Dewey, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Rebecca (Robert) Smith, of St. Charles, Missouri, and a brother, Michael (Gay) Thomas, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jackie was a 1976 graduate of Miami East High School, Casstown, Ohio, and a member of the Union Baptist Church, Troy, Ohio. She was employed for 27 years at Wendy's in Piqua. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's baseball and softball games. Jackie loved people, cooking, baking, and gardening. She was also an avid Reds and Bengals fan.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy, Ohio with the Rev. Ken McDonald presiding.

A time of visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Jackie may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio, is serving the family.