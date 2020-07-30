SIDNEY — Jacqulynn Bree North, age 20, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, as a result of an accident.

She was born July 1, 2000, in Greenville, Ohio, to Kenneth Gordon of London, Ohio, and Misty Lynn (North) Harmon, of Sidney.

Left to treasure her memory are grandparents, Victor and Karen Righter Mertz, of Sidney, and Steven Donald North, of Plain City, Ohio; great-great-grandparents; Donald and Joyce North; of Plain City, Ohio; sister Savannah Harman, of Sidney; and brother, Jonathan Harman, of Sidney. Also surviving are aunts, Paula (Zach) Hill, of Sidney, Angela (Zach) Chamblin, of Raymond, Ohio, and Tasha Crabtree, of Columbus; and uncles, Chris (Amanda) North, of Sidney, Craig (Shannon) North, of Troy, and Brett (Kathryn) North, of Sidney. Also surviving is fiance', Damion Phillis, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Proceeded in death by her great-grandparents, Geraldine and Joseph Righter.

Jacqulynn was a 2019 graduate of Upper Valley Career Center and Sidney High School. She was employed at Expo Nails in Sidney. She loved to roller skate. She enjoyed spending time with her friends doing hair, makeup and nails. Her favorite color was purple. Her laughter filled a room, her smile as big as can be and her spirit contagious. We can't sum up her life in a few paragraphs, but we can and will hold her memories close to our hearts until we see her again.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor David Chivington officiating. Burial will be held at Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Donations may be made to Adams Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

At the request of Gov. DeWine, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral services.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.