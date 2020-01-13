PIQUA — James D. Apple, 80, of Piqua, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas.

He was born Aug.11, 1939, in North Star to the late Ernest and Cora (Boham) Apple, the youngest of 10 children. He married the love of his life, Susie M. York April 11, 1959, in North Augusta, North Carolina, a marriage that would span 54 years. She preceded him in death July 18, 2012.

Survivors include two daughters, Jacquelyn Holfinger, of Covington, and Nancy (Jason) DuLaney of Colleyville, Texas; a son, Randy (Cathy) Apple, of Stone Creek, Ontario, Canada; 13 grandchildren, Rachel (Tyler), Sarah, Jessica, Michael, James (Cassie), Thomas (Caity), Joshua (Coree), Stephanie (Cody), Joshua (Morgan), Samantha (Taylor), Shannon, Dylan and Jacob; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Annabell Subler, Pauline Berry and Betty Liddy.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Apple, a daughter-in-law, Julie Apple, a son-in-law, Gary Holfinger, four brothers, Walter, Norbert, Lester, Ralph Apple, and two sisters, Katherine Foster and June Keller.

Mr. Apple attended Piqua City Schools and proudly served in the United States Army with the Military Police. He was employed at Hartzell Propeller for 20 years in manufacturing and sales. He then was employed by Retterbush Fiberglass Corporation and for 23 years as a certified fiber glass technician and plant manager, retiring in 2003 as vice president of manufacturing. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he served on its Parish Council and many committees and projects. He was a member of the former Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, VFW Post, all of Piqua, and the Knights of Columbus where he served as its Past Grand Knight, and president of its Building Corp. He was a charter member of the Hemlock Sporting Association and served as its founding president. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes football and basketball teams and a Cincinnati Bengals fan. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, where a Knight of Columbus service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, it is Jim's request that donations be made to the Knights of Columbus, 204 W. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.