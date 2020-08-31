MINSTER — James F. Beck II "Tweed," age 62, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He was born Sept. 12, 1957, to the late James F. and Patricia (Snapp) Beck in Sidney, Ohio. He married Kathy Otting on June 27, 1981, in St. Augustine Church, Minster, Ohio, and she survives in Minster.

He is survived by his sister, Terry and Mike McGlaughlin, Celina; brother Tim and Deb Beck, Minster; mother-in-law, Carol Otting, Minster; in-laws, Karen and Marvin Eilerman, Kim and Don Bornhorst, and Kelly and Dave Sturwold, all of Minster; nieces and nephews, Dani, Shannon, Adam, Courtney, Jamie, Jenna, Jay, Dustin, Dean, Kaci, Kayla and Kelsey.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and the CEO of HTM Credit Union. He was the former bowling coach of the Minster Girls Bowling Team. Tweed loved traveling and bowling and he was a diehard Browns, Reds and Blue Jacket fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with social distancing in observance, due to the COVID 19 virus. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 3.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Bowling Teams.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.