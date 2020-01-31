James Bohman (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bohman.
Service Information
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH
45363
(937)-526-4200
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Remy Catholic Church
Russia, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CELINA — James R. Bohman, age 71, of Celina, formerly of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

He was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Maria Stein to the late Maurice and Olivia (Evers) Bohman. He married Beateris (Swafford) Bohman on June 14, 2005, and she survives in Celina.

Jim is also survived by children, Stephen and Jennifer Bohman, of Russia, Michael Bohman, of Versailles, and Janice and Ed Grillot, of Versailles, and grandchildren, Luke, Emily, Max, Ben, Ava, Gus, Ray, Kayla, Isaac, Jace, Salem, Shelby, Jake, Maggie and Victoria. He is also survived by siblings and in-laws, Vernon and Mary Ann Bohman, of Russia, Kenneth and Dianna Bohman, of Versailles, Edward and Darlene Bohman, of Osgood, Frederick Bohman, of Columbia, Kentucky, and Barbara Bohman, of Osgood.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Lorys Bohman.

Jim was a member of the Celina Moose, Celina Eagles, and was a past member of the Goat Farmers in Yorkshire. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was an owner and operator of Bohman Trucking.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Russia.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.