CELINA — James R. Bohman, age 71, of Celina, formerly of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

He was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Maria Stein to the late Maurice and Olivia (Evers) Bohman. He married Beateris (Swafford) Bohman on June 14, 2005, and she survives in Celina.

Jim is also survived by children, Stephen and Jennifer Bohman, of Russia, Michael Bohman, of Versailles, and Janice and Ed Grillot, of Versailles, and grandchildren, Luke, Emily, Max, Ben, Ava, Gus, Ray, Kayla, Isaac, Jace, Salem, Shelby, Jake, Maggie and Victoria. He is also survived by siblings and in-laws, Vernon and Mary Ann Bohman, of Russia, Kenneth and Dianna Bohman, of Versailles, Edward and Darlene Bohman, of Osgood, Frederick Bohman, of Columbia, Kentucky, and Barbara Bohman, of Osgood.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Lorys Bohman.

Jim was a member of the Celina Moose, Celina Eagles, and was a past member of the Goat Farmers in Yorkshire. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was an owner and operator of Bohman Trucking.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Russia.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.