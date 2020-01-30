SIDNEY — James M. Brown, age 84, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence in Sidney.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Sidney, Ohio, to Manuel and Bertha Alena Brown (Roller), who preceded him in death, along with his brother Neil Brown, sister Gene Mozely, sister Donna Katterheinrich and brother Robert Brown.

Jim married Nancy (Conklin) of Sidney on May 25, 1979, and was a devoted husband until her death in 2016.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Bemus (Karl), of Sidney; Nancy's two daughters, Julie Webb (Michael Taitel), of Deerfield, Illinois, and Kathryn (Michael) Ruffing, of Brunswick, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jordan Taitel, of Deerfield, Illinois, Jacob Taitel, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Michael (Morgan) Ruffing, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Emily (James) Ball, of St. Louis, Missouri; and great-granddaughter, Madeline Ruffing of Pittsburgh.

A graduate of Sidney High School in 1953, Jim then graduated from Ohio Northern University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1957 and served in the United States Army. Jim's professional life took him to Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Cleveland, and back to Sidney where he was a dedicated member of the Emerson (formerly Copeland) engineering team which included business travel to India and the orient.

Jim also enjoyed traveling in his personal life with Nancy to various locales including Hawaii, Hong-Kong, Thailand, and across the United States. He was active with the Sidney First United Methodist Church for years and quietly gave his time and talents to various charitable institutions in Shelby County. His dog Noah was his "pal." Neighbors came to look forward to seeing Noah strutting out in front of Jim during their daily long walks through the neighborhood.

He loved his family; and they loved him.

Friends may call to offer condolences to the family on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with internment of the ashes to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.