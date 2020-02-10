WELLINGTON — James Edward Robert Davidson, 87, of Wellington, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Born March 22, 1932, between the two World Wars, in the midst of the Great Depression during very hard and trying times, he was the son of the late James Robert and Therese (nee Wise) Davidson, of Dayton, Ohio.

James attended grade schools in Dayton, Ohio, and Fort Loramie, Ohio, graduating in 1951. He spent four years in the United States Navy and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1958.

He worked at Westinghouse Electric Engineering Department, where he worked with computers to design aircraft systems.

On June 21, 1958 he married Teresa Rose Smith and together they raised six children in Wellington. When Westinghouse closed in 1970, James took a job with the FAA in Oberlin and stayed there until his retirement in 1991. There he operated the (then largest) computer in the world, controlling en route commercial aircraft. His family moved to a farm in Wellington in 1971. During retirement, James enjoyed traveling to the world shrines and speaking at churches. His favorite hobby was farming and later in life he found joy in gardening.

He was a Carmelite, OCDS, attached to Akron. He was also a member of St. Patrick Church in Wellington. James will be remembered as a man who lived a life with adventure, accomplishment, strong faith and who also raised a loving family.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Teresa; six children, Mary Davidson, Jay (Tammy) Davidson, Lorry (Randy) Thiel, Sharon (Pat) Fullen, Joe (Lisa) Davidson and Teresa Garn; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and some special granddogs.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Patrica Mae; grandparents, James Gordon and Maybell Davidson and August and Catherine (nee Rice) Wise, and son-in-law, Jeff Garn.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11 from 4-7 p.m. at at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main St., Wellington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 512 N. Main St., Wellington. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington.

In lieu of flowers, the Davidson family suggests donations to The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites, OCDS, in care of St. Sebastian, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320.

