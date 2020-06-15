James Deam

SIDNEY — James E. Deam, 91, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 1 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Febr. 2, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Emerson and Helen (Edwards) Deam. On April 2, 1966, Jim married the former Nancy Brelsford, who survives.

He is also survived by two children, Jana (Tom) Potts, of Sidney, and Jason (Virginia) Deam, of Newark; three grandchildren, Ethan, Brennan and Colin Potts; brother, William (Doris) Deam, of Sidney; two nephews, Mark (Joyce) Deam and John Deam, and niece, Marcia (Dan) Shaffer.

Jim was preceded in death by twin infant daughters, Kathie Jo and Kellie Jo; sister, Jane Billing, sister-in-law, Mary Deam, and nephew, Tommy Deam.

Jim graduated from Sidney High School class of 1947. After graduation he obtained his pilot's license at the age of 18. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 until 1953. He obtained a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Miami (Ohio) University in 1957. He operated Deam Insurance Agency in Sidney with his brother Bill until 1988. Jim enjoyed playing bridge at the Senior Center in Sidney and loved spending time with his grandsons and watching their sporting events. Jim was a lifetime member of the Sidney First United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held Friday June, 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church with officiant the Rev. Dr. David Chivington. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio, with full military honors presented by the United States Air Force and Sidney Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Sidney First United Methodist Church in Jim's honor.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave. Condolences may be expressed to the Deam family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.