James E. McCrary Sr.
1940 - 2020
SIDNEY—James E. McCrary Sr., 80, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:30 AM at Fair Haven Shelby County Home. He was born on August 2, 1940 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Fred and Helen (Rike) McCrary.

He is survived by Shirley McCrary of Daytona Beach, FL, three children, Kelly Clark (Bob Roberts) of Culver City, CA, Kristi (Roger) Smith of Port Orange, FL and James P. (Lisa) McCrary of Sidney, OH and six grandchildren, Weston Clark of Culver City, CA Dayton and Mckenzie Plumb of Port Orange, FL, Dylan McCrary of Port Jefferson, OH, Chad Rickert (Stacy Wilson) of Sidney, OH and Jameson Rickert of Sidney, OH and one great-grandchild, Chasden Rickert of Sidney, OH.

James SR along with his wife Shirley founded McCrary Metal Polishing located in Port Jefferson, OH, a successful business still in operation today. James was a member of the Glen Cemetery Board and participated in a stock club. He enjoyed donating books to the local schools, NASCAR, racing of any kind, snowmobiling and even going to air shows.

In honor of James's wishes, his body will be cremated. The family will hold services at their own discretion. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the McCrary Sr. family at our website, www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
