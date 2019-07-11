NEW BREMEN — The Rev. James T. "Jim" Egbert, age 88, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:13 a.m. at The Lima Memorial Health System in Lima.

He was born on June 22, 1931, on the family farm near Kettlersville in Shelby County, the youngest child of the late Theodore H. and Margaret J. (Ziegenbusch) Egbert.

Survivors include his sisters, Laverta Dackin, of Lima, Marian Price, of Sidney, and Lois Nagel, of Anna, and a number of nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Grace Inderrieden, Hattie Anthony, Leroy Egbert and Harold Egbert, along with several nieces and nephews.

Jim was a 1949 graduate of Anna High School. After high school, he went on to further his education, graduating from Heidelberg College in Tiffin. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a Russian interpreter during the Korean War where he earned the rank of Lieutenant.

After his service time, he was called into ministry, and attended Eden Seminary before his formal ordination into the United Church of Christ in 1962. He was first a minister at St. Paul U.C.C. in New Bremen, and then at Camp Washington U.C.C. in Cincinnati. Over his years in the ministry, Jim was always known as a nonconformist, and someone who was a big advocate for those who were marginalized by society.

As a person, Jim believed in breaking down barriers and building people up – and he did this in every aspect of his life. Outside of his ministry, Jim was an entertainer. He enjoyed cooking and catering events for many years. He loved to spend time with his family and friends playing cards. He was a master joke teller, and always had a story or two to share.

Jim was very artistic, and he enjoyed playing the piano and writing plays that students would perform at the Ohio State Fair. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Germany, where he would go several times each year. Jim even started a soup kitchen in Germany to help those the less fortunate. His love for the German culture led to his work at the Hofbrauhaus in Newport, Kentucky, where he was hired as the first employee on the payroll, and worked there for 15 years. During this time Jim greatly enjoyed sharing and speaking his German heritage with all of the patrons and visitors to the area. Above all else, Jim will be remembered as a very humble man who spent his entire life devoted in the service to others.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville with Pastor Dee Schroer officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery near New Bremen.

The family will receive friends prior to the services on Sunday, at the church from 1 until 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jim can be directed to the St. Paul U.C.C. Memorial Fund, or to the .

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements