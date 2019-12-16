SIDNEY — James Adrian Francis, 72, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 11:10 p.m. at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1947, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Adrian and Irma (Gaier) Francis. On Aug. 10, 1968, James married the former Diana Watercutter, who survives.

He is survived by seven children, Jeff (Jenni) Francis, of Cincinnati, Greg (Jenni) Francis and Julia (Matthew) Fuerst, both of Minster, John (Kim) Francis, Jason (Melanie) Francis, Angela (Tim) Kennedy and Sarah Francis, all of Sidney; 18 grandchildren; and four siblings, Mike (Deb) Francis, of Fort Loramie, Peg (Dave) Baumer, of Anna, Ed (Carolee) Francis, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Tom (Mary Ellen) Francis, of Round Hill Virginia.

James was preceded in death by sister, Susan.

Mr. Francis retired after 18 years working at Reliable Castings as a general laborer. James proudly served his country in the United States Army 11th Calvary Infantry from 1966-1968. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 659 and American Legion Post 217. James loved doing outdoor activities and was actively involved with his grandchildren extracurricular activities. He was a lifetime member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in which he assisted with the annual parish picnic and Lehman Catholic High School bingo. James was a loving, caring husband, father and grandfather, who will be truly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors performed by the United States Army at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehman Catholic High School or Holy Angels Parish Endowment Fund in James memory.

