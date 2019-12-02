SIDNEY — James L. "Jim" Hall, of Sidney, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

He was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Sidney to Gilbert E. and Alma Jane (Lochard) Hall, both who preceded him in death. On Aug. 20, 1971, he married his best friend Brenda (Basinger) Hall, who survives.

Survivors include one son, Ryan, of Sidney; and two sisters Ann (Andy) Jadach, of Lebanon, and Kay (Dave) Crites, of Columbus.

A brother Kevin also preceded him in death.

A 1962 graduate of Sidney High School, Jim also attended Bluffton College, and was employed as a project manager at Ferguson Construction Co. for 36 years. Jim served four years in the United States Air Force serving with a Tactical Airlift Squadron that delivered troops and supplies all over the world.

Jim loved God, his family, his country, and his community. He showed this in his life style by volunteering.

Jim was a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church and really enjoyed going on mission trips with the church group to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and also trips in Ohio and Kentucky.

Jim was on the board of the Shelby County Historical Society, a trustee on the Monumental Building Committee, 32nd degree Mason, and he also volunteered with the Wilson Health Hospital Auxiliary. He was most honored to have served on the Vets to D.C. Committee, and helped lead eight trips for vets to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. He was a former member of the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor Committee. On all of these committees he served with some of the finest people he has ever known.

His passion in life was giving back as much as he possibly could and counts his many friends as his greatest gift.

Jim enjoyed whatever activity he could do outside and especially appreciated walking in Tawawa Park.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Sidney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Sidney First United Methodist Church or Wilson Health Hospice.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Jim's family on the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.