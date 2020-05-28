James Herbert Sr.
1943 - 2020
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — James "Jim" Melvin Herbert Sr. went to his heavenly home on May 18, 2020. He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on June 12, 1943, and passed away peacefully in his sleep in Rossville, Georgia, on May 18, 2020. After graduation, Jim worked as an electrician in several locations in Ohio, Kansas and Louisiana. Jim is survived by his six children, Jimmy Herbert Jr., of Kansas, Paul (Kate) Herbert, of Kansas, Ron Hammons, of Texas, Rhonda Lewis, of Mississippi, Randy (Margie) Herber,t of Texas, and Shelly Stein, of Texas; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jerry (Ethel) Herbert and Kenny (Carolyn) Herbert, both of Ohio; two sisters:,Janice (Loren) Britt, of Ohio, Carolyn (Dan) Cregan, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Louise Herbert, three brothers Larry Hodges, of Arkansas, Robert "Bob" Hodges, of Ohio, and Edward Herbert, of Ohio, one sister, Jean Sloan, of Kansas, and one grandson, Cristian Hammons of Texas. Jim enjoyed fishing and car racing and spent many hours in his own racecar on many tracks. NASCAR was his favorite sport and he spent many hours watching it. As an electrician and mechanic there was nothing that he couldn't fix, although after his "repairs" he usually had a bucket of parts left over that "he didn't need". Jim loved to laugh and have fun. If you were around him, you couldn't help but smile. He will be greatly missed by so many who knew and loved him. Jim – We will see you again in heaven! Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Franklin-Strickland Chapel, 1724 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404. (423) 265-4414. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.AdvantageFranklin-Strickland.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
