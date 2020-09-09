1/3
James Jones
SIDNEY — James D. Jones, 83, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 12:06 a.m. at Versailles Rehab & Health Care Center.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1937, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Iris (Hopkins) Jones.

He is survived by five children, Aaron T. (Kim) Jones, Rebecca (Kelvin) Ellinger, of Heath, Tonya Hollis, of Covington, Tami (Whalen) Darrell, of Atkinson, Illinois, and Kelly (Brenda) Barker, of Bradford; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and seven siblings, Rosalie Lunsford, Eileen Ricucci, Marsha (Dick) Cost, Sue Doyle, Helen Dhein, Irma Russell and Mike (Janet) Jones; and many loving nephews and nieces.

James was preceded in death by three wives, the former, Rhonola Hensley, Ginny Ann Helman and Magdalene Wooley, daughter, Maria Floyd, two brothers, Joe Jones and Robert Jones and son-in-law, Dave Floyd.

Mr. Jones retired after many years working as a bus driver for Sidney Christian Academy. James also worked as an over the road truck driver. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958-1959. James was a member of the American Legion Post 217. He loved to take drives around Sidney's Tawawa Park and visiting with his neighbors in his neighborhood. James would always have candy to pass out to his neighbor's children. He was a member of Full Gospel Community Church.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating. The memorial service will be live streamed on Facebook at 11 a.m. at the funeral home's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to Sidney Christian Academy in James memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Jones family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
live streamed
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
