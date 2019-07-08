PALM COAST, Fla. — Former Sidney resident James E. Lawson, 68, passed away on July 3, 2019, in Palm Coast, Plorida.

Jim was born in Jellico, Tennessee, on Nov. 15, 1950, but moved to Sidney as an infant. Over the years, the local news chronicled Jim's graduation from Sidney High in 1969, his marriage to Karen A. Glass, also of Sidney, and the birth of his only child, Jesse E. Lawson, in September 1971. Jim joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 and news of his three tours in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and other commands was reported over a 24-year career in the Navy.

Subsequent to his long military career and world travels, Jim settled in Palm Coast, Florida, where he married Sheree Maley in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Sheree; his son, Jesse, of San Diego, California; his mother, Billa Jean Lawson, of Sidney; sisters Brenda Harmon and Sandra Mohr, of Cincinnati and Oxford, Ohio, respectively; and brother. Randy Lawson. of Fremont, Wisxonsin. He is also survived by grandsons, Caspian and Zephyr Lawson, of San Diego.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Lawson, and infant sister, Connie Lawson.

In addition to extended family in the Sidney area, Jim has many friends and classmates who have shared fond memories of a gregarious guy who was loyal to his friends and fiercely proud of his service to his country. Jim's death follows an extended illness subsequent to a stroke in 2009. Plans are underway for interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Lawson family wishes to thank everyone for their kind remembrances of their Buster. "He fought the good fight and lived up to his nickname — Buster — for all of his 68 years."