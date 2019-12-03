VERSAILLES – James "Jim" Lee Richard, age 75, of Versailles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after a short battle with cancer.

Jim was born on June 1, 1944, to the late Leroy Richard and the late Dorothy (Yingst) Magnotte. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Chalmers) Richard, whom he married on May 29, 1970; daughter Jeffie and her husband, Scott Voisard, of Russia, and their family, Kirstin, Austin and Emma Erisman, Karissa and Kenzi Voisard; daughter Jodie Bohman, of Versailles, and her family, Lauren Monnin and fiancée Jacob Schlater and Taylor Bohman; and daughter Julie and her husband, Matt Magoto, of Versailles, and their family Lexi, Cameron and Kayla Magoto.

Jim is also survived by his sisters, Jane Smith, of Troy, and Kathy McPherson, of Washington, Michigan; in-laws, Lisa Richard, of Michigan, Bob Chalmers, of Greenville, Dave and Ruby Chalmers, of Bradford, Tam and Randy Venrick, of Greenville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Richard and Dorothy Magnotte; step-father, Mel Magnotte; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Olive Jean Chalmers; brothers John Richard and Fred Richard; and nephew Scott McPherson.

Jim grew up on the Marshal farm in Versailles where he enjoyed many good times with his brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Jim attended Versailles High School and worked at Champion Paper, Argosy, Ivex, and Weaver Brothers. Jim was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds fan, and he died at peace knowing the Bengals finally got their first win of the 2019-20 football season. Jim's hobbies included fishing, mushroom hunting, making horseradish, working and being outside, watching football and baseball, and spending time with his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles. Burial will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

