[IQUA — James F. "Sqz" Leonard II, 63, of Piqua, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A time to honor his life is planned for Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.