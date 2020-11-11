1/2
James M. (Jim) Knoch
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — James (Jim) M. Knoch, 89, of Wapakoneta, OH, died at 3:40 p.m., Mon. Nov. 9, 2020, at the Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH. He was born Mar. 9, 1931, in Lakeview, Logan County, OH, the son of Earl V. "John" & Ada L. (Harrod) Knoch, who preceded him in death.

On Aug. 18, 1956, he married Carol A. (Christler) Knoch, and she died Sept. 8, 2013.

Survivors include, 2 sons, James M. (Karen) Knoch, Flower Mound, TX, Eric S. (Beth) Knoch, Loveland, OH, 2 grandchildren, Holly and Whittney, 2 step grandchildren, Adam and Megan, a great grandson, Emerson, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a step-sister, Mary Reigelsperger and a step-brother, Don Harrod.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He began his career in law enforcement with the Auglaize Co. Sheriff's Office as a deputy for 5 years. He then was elected Auglaize Co. Sheriff for 6 terms and served in that capacity for 24 years. He later worked at Crown Equipment, New Bremen. Jim was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta and a 1949 graduate of Blume High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending Wapakoneta Redskins sporting events, and was an active member of the American Legion, Post #330, and Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, both of Wapakoneta.

Private family services will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Mark Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the James Knoch Memorial Fund, through Minster Bank, Wapakoneta. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.

The service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved