SIDNEY — James E. Mantor, age 72, formerly of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

Jim was born on June 14, 1947 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Howard and Esther Mantor. He had one sister, Margaret Joppa.

Jim was raised in Bensenville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. A proud veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country in the United States Navy. After returning from the war, he married Christine Janssen. They began their life together near his hometown, with Jim working in building maintenance. Their family began as daughter, Sharon, was born to them.

Promising job opportunities took Jim and family to Sidney, Ohio, where Jim would find his life's work and the family would welcome a son, Brian. Jim worked as a boiler operator and packaging plant supervisor at Cargill Inc. He took pride in hard work, supporting his family and retired from Cargill after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he spent some time in Florida, before settling permanently in Toledo, Ohio, as to be closer to his children.

Jim was a man who loved the simple pursuits: family travels, spending time with his grandchildren, or a trip to the casino. His life-long love of being on the water brought him so much joy. There was hardly a day that couldn't be made better than by grabbing his fishing pole and tackle box, and setting off for a few hours enjoying his favorite pursuit. Those left missing him will remember a wonderful companion, who always seemed to make them smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

Jim is survived by Christine Mantor, of Fort Myers, Florida, his daughter, Sharon (Ben) Launder, of Holland, Ohio, son Brian (Michelle) Mantor, of Sidney, Ohio, grandchildren, Madison Mantor, Blaine Mantor, Andrea Mantor, Bailey Mantor and Allison Launder.

An open house to celebrate Jim will be held at Sidney Veterans' Center, 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney, Ohio, on Jan. 25, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shelby County Veterans Association.

Online condolences can be at: https://www.toledocremation.com/obituary/james-e-mantor/ .