James Miller
COVINGTON — James "Jim" Loren Miller died peacefully at his daughter's home on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

He was born in Piqua, Ohio, to the (late) Ivan and Thelma (Lavey) Miller on Sept. 22, 1943.

Jim attended Bradford schools; retired from Hobart Brothers, Troy with 32 years of service; had worked from James Miller Construction and Skids Plus, both of Covington; he enjoyed being a carpenter and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carolyn (Denlinger) Miller; granddaughter, Michelle Burns; step-granddaughter, Jessica Adkins; and his brother, Johnny.

Survived by his wife of 20 years, Janet (Lane Adkins) Miller; his children, Tammy (Tim) Burns, Loretta (Eric) Niswonger, Karen Angle, James (Carla) Miller, Christa (John) Haney, former son-in-law, Reuben Angle; his stepchildren, Teresa (Chuck) Miller and Scott Adkins; grandchildren, Lisa (Jacob) Warner, Duane Burns and his fiancée, Michelle Mitchell, Erica (Zach) Carlock, Austin, Cody, and Katie Niswonger, Wesley and Logan Angle, Reuben (Emily) Miller, Chad, Cara, and Gina Miller, Maria (Joel) Burns, Michael and Phillip Haney; great-grandchildren, Darren, Kelli, and Shelli Warner, Sadie Miller and Eli Burns; stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Lacey, Dustin, Sarah, Danny, and their families; his sister, Marcella Hayslett; and brothers, Bill, Ron, and David Miller.

Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday at the Old Order German Baptist Church, Covington, with Donald Burns, Mark Burns, Gary Burns officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington with Charlie Diehl officiating. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com and we will make sure to get them to his family.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
