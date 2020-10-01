NEW BREMEN — James P. Pape, age 72, of New Bremen, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 1:41 A.M. at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center after a sudden illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the Mass at church from Noon until the time of services. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing respected at all services. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements.