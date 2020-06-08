POUNDING MILL, Va. – James R. Kauffman, 76, of Pounding Mill, Virginia, formerly of Sidney, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia.

He was born on March 6, 1944, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence "Jim" and Virginia Maxine (Hawes) Kauffman. On May 14, 2004, James married the former Deborah Harmon, who survives.

He is survived by step-son, Gabe Harmon, of Roanoke, Virginia; sister, Jean (Harvey) Wooddell, of Sidney; brother, Jerry (Connie) Kauffman, of Anna; nieces and nephews, Brian (Karen) Kauffman, of Celina, Dave (Annette) Kauffman, of Sidney, Sandi (Andy) Freytag, of Sidney, and Dan (Jenn) Wooddell, of Maplewood; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews and several great-grand-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, June Kauffman.

Mr. Kauffman was employed by City of Sidney Street Department as a foreman, retiring in 2005 after 27 years of service. James was a graduate from Sidney High School in 1962 after which he worked for Lawson Farms. On April 5, 1965, he was inducted in the United States Army in the Army Security Agency. He served in Berlin, Germany, and Vietnam and honorably discharged in 1968. He was a former member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sidney VFW and Sidney AMVETS. James was a past member of New Hope United Methodist Church for many years.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor John Leighty officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio, with full military honors presented by the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in James' memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Kauffman family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.