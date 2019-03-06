SIDNEY — James Donald Rainey, age 81 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2:19 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on March 28, 1937, in Clearfield, Tennessee, the son of the late James and Beatrice (Gibson) Rainey.

He is survived by son, Donald Rainey, and granddaughter, Madi Rainey, both of San Jose, California; stepdaughter, Cherise Glase, of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; stepgrandson, Brendon Croft, of Issaquah, Washington; sister, Ruby Vaughn, of Sidney; and brother, Vernal (Sue) Rainey, of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Rainey, sister-in-law, Julie Rainey, and brother-in-law, Estile Vaughn.

Mr. Rainey served his country in the US Navy from 1955-1959. He lived in California from 1959 until 2002 and spent most of his working career as a printer. After retirement he decided to move to Sidney.

James was an outdoorsman, and loved hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family. He did a lot of traveling, and visited almost every state. He also enjoyed genealogy, and watching the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds baseball teams.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Tommy Jones officiating. Burial, with full military honors presented by the US Navy and American Legion Post 217, will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Rainey family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.