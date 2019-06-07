PIQUA — James "Jamie" D. Richard, 48, of Piqua, passed away at 6:01 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 13, 1970, in Piqua to James (Judy) Richard, of Ludlow Falls, and Diane (Dennis) Debrosse, of Piqua. He married Lesli Hughes on July 25, 2009, in Livingston, Montana, and she survives.

Other survivors include one sister, Robin (Scott) Evans, of Piqua; two brothers, Ryan (Brittany) DeBrosse and Tyler (Lindsey) DeBrosse, all of Piqua; a special uncle, Rick Feight; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends, both in Ohio and Montana; and two furry companions, Woody and Shelby.

Jamie was a 1988 graduate of Piqua High School. He was a member of the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3998. Jamie loved to hunt, float down the river, have fun with family and friends, and enjoy his Miller Lite while cheering for a touchdown for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family and will be posted on the funeral home website.

The family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

The family would especially like to thank the nurses and caregivers of OSU the James and Hospice of Miami County for their never-ending care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.