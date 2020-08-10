1/1
James Riethman
ROCKFORD — James J. Riethman, age 58, of Rockford, Ohio, died at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Rockford, Ohio.

He was born Aug. 13, 1961, in St. Marys, Ohio, to the late Aloys Riethman, who preceded him in death in 2011, and Julitta "Judy" (Voskuhl) Riethman, and she survives in McCartyville.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kelly Riethman, West Carrollton; grandchildren, Summer, Tobias and Clinton; brothers and sisters, Carol and Tony De Novi, Florida, Barb Roger, Lima, Joan and Tim Clay, Wapakoneta, Ted Riethman, McCartyville, Larry and Sue Riethman, Oakwood, Ohio, Patrick Riethman, Botkins, and Elizabeth McMahan, Sidney; in-laws, Randy Stelzer, Wapakoneta, and Jeannie Riethman, Huber Heights.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sister, Ken Riethman, Linda Stelzer and Leroy Riethman and in-law, Ron Roger.

Jim was a graduate of Anna High School in 1980 and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was active with the Boy Scouts Troop 95, New Bremen, and worked at Kosei, St. Marys.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. The family requests social distancing and masks be used.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 95, New Bremen, Ohio.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
